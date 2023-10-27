Israel-Hamas: 50,000 pregnant women endangered by war in Gaza

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), there are 50,000 pregnant women in the besieged territory, with many suffering from a lack of regular check-ups and treatment.

Before the Israeli offensive began on October 7, al-Barbari regularly visited a specialist because she has gestational diabetes and high blood pressure. But the bombings forced her to seek shelter in her family’s home, and she lost contact with her doctor.

“All these images of babies and children under the rubble of their homes or lying in hospital with injuries makes me very scared for my baby,” al-Barbari said. “Every day I pray for the war to end in order to save my child from these missiles that have no mercy on anyone.” headtopics.com

The displaced people, most of whom left northern Gaza and Gaza City for the south due to Israeli bombardment of residential areas, are staying with relatives, friends or at overcrowded UN-run schools, which Abu Hatab described as being mired in a “health and environment disaster”.

“I am tired from the lack of sleep and fear,” the 29-year-old said. “I have to take care of my two other children, but this shelter school has no clear water. I’m forced to drink saltwater, and I cannot stand it, and it also affects the pregnancy pressure I have.” headtopics.com

“There are also three pregnant women here, and their condition is similar to mine,” Asraf said. “Two days ago, one of them lost consciousness, and we tried to help her.”Laila Baraka, 30, is three months pregnant after a successful round of IVF following years of trying for a second child.

“Even my doctor has been displaced from his home and communicating with him is very difficult,” she said. “I’m lucky that my mother is constantly by my side and is trying in her own way to make me feel reassured and less stressed.” headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Israel-Gaza war: Israel calls for resignation of UN ChiefIsrael has also threatened to deny visa to UN officials. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Hamas rocket hits residential apartment in Israel’s capital [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: British rapper, Stormzy shows solidarity with PalestineBritish rapper, Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., popularly known as Stormzy, has shown his support for Palestine in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, an Islamic Resistance Movement. Stormzy, who has been off social media for weeks, returned on Thursday night to share some thoughts and update fans on his current activities. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza War: China vetoes UN draft resolution'The draft departs from the spirit of previous UN resolutions and embeds the dangerous logic of clash of civilisations and the... Read more ⮕

Israel again bombs hundreds of targets in Gaza StripIn an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, gave permission for its judgement in the legal dispute trailing the presidential election that held in the country on February 25, to be televised. Read more ⮕

Israel Ground Forces Raid Central Gaza As War Enters 21st DayBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕