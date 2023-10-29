Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey after Erdogan’s fiery speech

The recall follows a speech given on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a large pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul.

“Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a re-evaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey,” Cohen wrote Saturday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Turkish leader said, “Everyone knows that Israel is just a pawn in the region that will be sacrificed when the day comes.” “How many more children, women, elderly need to die so that you can call for a ceasefire?” he said, wearing a scarf in the colours of Palestinian and Turkish flags.He cancelled plans to visit Israel and called the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, freedom fighters not terrorists. headtopics.com

Erdogan’s comments stand in stark contrast to the stances of Western countries, which have offered strong support for Israel since Hamas led an attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Even before that attack, the United States, the European Union and other countries considered Hamas a terrorist organisation.

The Israeli bombardment has killed more than 6,500 people, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. Its military says that it takes precautions to avoid killing civilians but that Hamas makes this more difficult by mixing its forces in with the civilian population. headtopics.com

