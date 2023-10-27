Hamas Says Battling Israeli Troops On The Ground In Gaza

Hamas earlier said it was “ready” for an invasion after Israeli air strikes cut communications across the densely populated Gaza Strip, blasted by nearly three weeks of bombardment.

“Following the series of strikes of the last days, the ground forces are extending the ground operations tonight,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters after two straight nights of tank incursions.

“If (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu decides to enter Gaza tonight, the resistance is ready,” said Ezzat al-Rishaq, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, on Telegram social media.Israel’s military said it had increased its strikes “in a very significant way”. headtopics.com

AFP live footage showed air strike after air strike light up the night sky of northern Gaza as thick black smoke clouded the horizon.The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram it responded with “salvos of rockets”.

Hamas said all internet connections and communications across Gaza had been cut, and accused Israel of taking the measure “to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea”.“We have completely lost contact with the operations room in the Gaza Strip and all our teams operating there,” it said on X, formerly Twitter. headtopics.com

The Hamas-run health ministry said Friday Israeli strikes on Gaza had now killed 7,326 people, mainly civilians and many of them children.

