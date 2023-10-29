1.2m Euros worth of equipment needed to maintain Eko Bridge

He stated that the minister made the declaration when he paid a working visit to the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges in Lagos State. He added that the minister inspected the bridges on Saturday alongside some directors in the ministry and contractors. Ezeorah quoted the minister as saying that the deck on Eko Bridge would be opened to effect the maintenance.

There are lots of air gaps but the last administration did very good and wonderful work. “Work is ongoing; it will be completed in 2024 because we are pushing for an increase in the number of workers and equipment to site. “Without Eko Bridge, we will not have any truck coming into Lagos Island,’’ the minister said. Ezeorah stated also that Umahi said the Third Mainland Bridge, built in two sections, required comprehensive maintenance, particularly by the Federal Government.

Third Mainland Bridge: Comprehensive rehabilitation begins November 1The Nation Newspaper Third Mainland Bridge: Comprehensive rehabilitation begins November 1 Read more ⮕

FG begins three-month repair works on Third Mainland on WednesdayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Shettima Seeks Use Of Capital Market Instrument To Bridge Nigeria’s $3trn Infrastructure GapVice president, Senator Kashim Shettima has called for active involvement of capital market stakeholders in bridging Nigeria’s $3 trillion infrastructure Read more ⮕

Three-Month Rehabilitation Of Third Mainland Bridge To Begin Nov 1 — UmahiBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Three-month repair works begin on Third Mainland WednesdayComprehensive works involving resurfacing and lighting of the Third Mainland Bridge will begin on Wednesday, November 1 Read more ⮕

Woeful Chelsea Display Gifts Brentford 2-0 Win At Stamford BridgeChelsea started brightly, penning the Bees back, but it was a familiar tale for Pochettino as his side lacked the clinical touch to make good approach play count. Read more ⮕