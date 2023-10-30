Alternative Fuel: Federal Govt Fast-tracks CNG Adoption

Chief executive officer of P-CNGi, Micheal Oluwagbemi, while speaking at inauguration of the FEMADAC Station on Saturday, described the step as significant development.
Recall that the P-CNGi Steering Committee has announced that seven CNG conversion centres have been established in the country."Today, as we officially open the Lagos Conversion Centre, we go beyond the inauguration of a facility; we extend a hand to a greener, more sustainable, and affordable future."The commissioning of the first of Lagos P-CNGi Pilot Conversion Centres is historic, as it is the first of many such facilities planned under the P-CNGi initiative,"Oluwagbemi said.
The P-CNGi chief executive officer said that the CEO said that the conversion centre was not only a symbol of Nigeria's dedication to environmental responsibility, but also a beacon of hope for its citizens."More than 1,000 of such centres are planned nationwide in the next few years, with 55,000 conversions planned under the Palliative Program that have kicked off, designed to reduce the cost of transportation, especially mass transit for poor Nigerians.
“By embracing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) technology, the initiative addresses the twin challenges of sustainability and fiscal responsibility, which have become integral in the modern world. According to him, the conversion of vehicles to CNG is not just a transition to cleaner energy, it is a promise to generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.