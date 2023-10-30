ENL Consortium, Chinese Port Operator Sign Trade, Investment Agreement

ENL Consortium is the operator of Terminals C and D at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa while Lianyungang Port Holding Group Ltd offers terminal handling, modern logistics, port construction, and other services in China.

Speaking during the agreement signing ceremony, the executive director of ENL Consortium, Mr. Mark Walsh said, the development will facilitate economic growth and mutual development. He said, over the past 17 years, port concession in Nigeria’s maritime sector has been a journey of both triumphs and challenges.Walsh enumerated the gains of port concession to include; enhanced port infrastructure, improved operational efficiency, job creation, and increased revenue generation.

He said, ENL Consortium has been at the forefront of adopting innovative models in local transportation, refining port operation services, and enhancing the warehousing system to solve prevailing challenges and streamline operations.

“In 2018, ENL Consortium entered into a strategic partnership with Sinoma Cargo International, a Chinese logistics giant, to facilitate the evacuation of cargo from the Lagos Port Complex by utilising innovative barge solutions. This collaboration was aimed at alleviating the persistent gridlock on the port access roads in Apapa, thereby ensuring a smoother and more efficient cargo evacuation process.