Again, Polaris Wins Nigeria's Best Digital Bank Award With VULTe

Polaris Bank shone brightest over the weekend as its bespoke home-grown digital bank, VULTe won for the third time, Nigeria’s ‘Best Digital Bank of the Year’ prize at the prestigious BusinessDAY’s Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.VULTe, is a digital banking platform designed to enable customers to consummate every banking transaction – from account opening, through requesting for certain categories of loans – to generating bank statements.

While presenting the Best Digital Bank award to Polaris Bank, BAFI Awards organisers disclosed that the awards selection/review committee voted Polaris Bank’s VULTe the winner having outperformed its industry peers, across eight metrics for consideration.

At the same BAFI Awards,Polaris Bank was declared ‘MSME Bank of the Year’ making it a back-to-back win for the bank. In the last nine months, Polaris Bank had committed billions in loans to expand operations of MSME operating in Nigeria. headtopics.com

Prior to the launch of the N1 billion MSME Fund, Polaris Bank had committed, and indeed, continued to provide multi billion financing to MSME operators across sectors, health inclusive among other incentives, like moratorium on facilities granted to cushion businesses following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.

