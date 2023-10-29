Subsidy Removal: Over 1m CNG vehicles to be delivered by 2027— FG

…moves to establish 1000 conversion workshops across NigeriaTo promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, the Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to have one million CNG vehicles on Nigerian roads by 2027.

The meeting was to formalise a partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, and FEMADEC Group, among others, to catalyse sustainable transportation in Nigeria. He explained that there are ongoing plans to launch 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles within the timeframe specified by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The palliative program as described by the president is on July 31 speech is here until March 31 of 2024. So, technically speaking, we are expected to roll out 55, 000 within that time frame. “We believe they can do more but what we will have to do is to double what they have in 14 days and from there we can start doubling after 14 days, in that way we can be able to get closer to our goal of having workshops everywhere there is CNG in Nigeria so that we can convert those 55, 000 vehicles. headtopics.com

“You will have five people working there in two days. So, if we have 1000 workshops, we are talking about 5000 jobs for technicians, including the cost of the labour and manpower that will go into the increased supply of CNG, processing stations, model stations, and refuelling stations that will not run on this ecosystem.

On his part, the Special Assistant on Special Duties and Domestic Affairs to Mr President, Toyin Subaru, said: “It is all about substituting import. We spend over 5 billion dollars on petrol to import it and that is what is causing all these subsidy problems that we have. headtopics.com

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Abuja indigenes told to suspend protest against calls for Wike’s removalThe indigenous people of the FCT have been advised to suspend their planned peaceful protest in support of the minister, Nyesom Wike. Read more ⮕

If Nigeria had lost P&ID case, it would have cost us $15bnThe Nation Newspaper If Nigeria had lost P&ID case, it would have cost us $15bn – Buhari Read more ⮕

Electricity Act 2023 ‘ll reduce Nigeria’s energy deficitThe Nation Newspaper Electricity Act 2023 'll reduce Nigeria's energy deficit - British envoy Read more ⮕