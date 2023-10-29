Presidential aide: CNG to cost N230 per kg | FG to develop app for locating

Toyin Subaru, special assistant to the president on special duties and domestic affairs, says compressed natural gas (CNG) buses will cost N230 per kg as against petrol which is sold at a higher price.

He made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Bank of Industry (BOI) headquarters, on Sunday in Abuja.“Now, with this CNG plan, we don’t even have to import what we need to operate our vehicles,” he said.

“It is called CNG and we have the gas here in Nigeria. So, the idea is just to take the gas to distribute it across Nigeria via different truck stations. “Most gas is not CNG enabled yet and what we are doing is to help them convert their cars so you can use petrol and CNG at the same time.“We are going to develop an app that will enable you locate where a CNG station is located. We should be able to buy gas for our cars at N230 per KG as against the cost of petrol which is N680 per litre.He added that the federal government plans to have one million CNG vehicles on Nigerian roads by 2027. headtopics.com

On his part, Micheal Oluwagbemi, programme director, presidential CNG initiative, said the government intends to establish 1000 conversion workshops across the country,He added that the initiative will help provide over 50,000 jobs and cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

FG establishes seven CNG conversion centresThe Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative Steering Committee, on Friday said seven CNG conversion centres have been established in the country. Read more ⮕

Presidential Election Now Behind Us, Let’s Move Nigeria ForwardHe acknowledged the challenging economic times faced by Nigeria and emphasised President Tinubu’s commitment to being a president for all Nigerians, Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕