Gas Flare: Enugu puts out fire, vows to harness state’s gas potential

This was even as the state government warned against drilling of boreholes without the authorisation of the State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change as well as other relevant government agencies.

Recall that the gas flare occurred at about 10:30 pm on Saturday and lasted till the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the rig operators and some residents scampering for safety. “As was rightly pointed out, we had this experience around the Caritas University last year and this is the second incident.

“But these gas eruptions have also further confirmed Governor Peter Mbah’s statement that we have both solid and liquid mineral resources in abundance in Enugu State, which his administration is very much interested in harnessing for the good of the people of Enugu and the nation in general. headtopics.com

Narrating the incident, the Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Ohaa, said the experience garnered by the Fire Service during such an accidental gas eruption around Caritas University, Nike, helped them apply the right measures to stop the flare.

He warned residents of the area to respect the cordon by the servicemen and also avoid coming close to the site with fire of any kind. He, however, assured that his men would be on the ground until the flow totally stopped. headtopics.com

“We thought the rig or the vehicle had gas leakage and caught fire. Eventually, this was not the case. The fire continued to increase and increase. People were running helter-skelter, but the firemen came quickly and were able to bring the fire under control after several hours. God really helped us”, he said.

Enugu govt probes alleged N84 billion fraud, others in state’s collegeAn investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to the state governor. Read more ⮕

2024 council election date stands – Nasarawa State Electoral CommissionThe Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission, (NASIEC), has reaffirmed its commitment to the scheduled local government elections, stating that the date of August 31, 2024, remains unchangeable. Read more ⮕

35 dead in Egypt road accident: state mediaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

AMA Foundation extends lifesaving medical services in Maiduguri, Gombe StateThe AMA Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization, continues its unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities in Nigeria by providing free medical services. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Victory Of Adamawa State Governor FintiriA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Banditry: Zamfara govt, Arewa coalition disagree over call for state of emergencyThe Zamfara State Government has described the call for a State of Emergency in the state over banditry by the Coalition of Arewa Activist Group Calls as hypocritical The Chairman of Activist Coalition Group, Thrahim Muazzam, had in a Communique, after a meeting in Kano, called on President Tinubu and the legislature to consider... Read more ⮕