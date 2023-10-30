Again, Federal Govt, Labour Meet On Palliatives Today

The organised labour will today meet with representatives of the federal government to discuss the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties in respect of palliatives measures for fuel subsidy removal.
Last week, the Labour Centre threatened a fresh strike after accusing the minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, of breaching item 6 of the MoU and the ratified agreement by taking sides with a faction in a move to address the crisis rocking the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
The conflict between the NLC and the Imo State government had escalated recently, with issues related to workers' welfare, unpaid salaries and vandalism of the NLC state secretariat at the forefront. Other issues of concern are intimidation and harassment of trade union leaders, use of violence and thuggery, misappropriation of union dues, declaration of pensioners as ghosts, systematic harassment and intimidation of the workforce, resistance to social dialogue and collective bargaining, and interference with workers' democratic processes.
“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023 to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.