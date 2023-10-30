Again, Federal Govt, Labour Meet On Palliatives Today

The organised labour will today meet with representatives of the federal government to discuss the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties in respect of palliatives measures for fuel subsidy removal.

Last week, the Labour Centre threatened a fresh strike after accusing the minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, of breaching item 6 of the MoU and the ratified agreement by taking sides with a faction in a move to address the crisis rocking the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The conflict between the NLC and the Imo State government had escalated recently, with issues related to workers’ welfare, unpaid salaries and vandalism of the NLC state secretariat at the forefront. Other issues of concern are intimidation and harassment of trade union leaders, use of violence and thuggery, misappropriation of union dues, declaration of pensioners as ghosts, systematic harassment and intimidation of the workforce, resistance to social dialogue and collective bargaining, and interference with workers’ democratic processes. headtopics.com

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023 to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.

Federal Govt Wants Immediate Resolution Of Israel, Hamas ConflictThe Federal Government has reiterated the need for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in the ongoing Gaza Read more ⮕

Fed Govt set to convert over one million vehicles to CNG by 2027The Nation Newspaper Fed Govt set to convert over one million vehicles to CNG by 2027 Read more ⮕

Iyaloja monie launch: Fed Govt begins sensitisation in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper Iyaloja monie launch: Fed Govt begins sensitisation in Abuja Read more ⮕

Fed Govt set to improve healthcareThe Nation Newspaper Fed Govt set to improve healthcare Read more ⮕

Govt to revamp metallurgical instituteThe Nation Newspaper Govt to revamp metallurgical institute Read more ⮕

Labour Party scolds Apapa-led faction over ‘repeated attacks on Peter Obi’A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕