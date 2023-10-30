Nigeria Loses Billions Of Naira To 70 Lagos-Abidjan Checkpoints

It was gathered that after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had removed illegal checkpoints on the Lagos-Abidjan and Atan-idiroko corridors, the Police mounted over 70 checkpoints on the trade corridors.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Abidjan-Lagos transport corridor is the major east-west transport corridor in West Africa, connecting the capital cities of five countries (Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria). Travel along the corridor is recognised as critical to the socio-economic development of the region.

However, maritime stakeholders have said that proliferation of Police checkpoints on the corridors will be a clog to the smooth running of the trade agreement among Nigeria, Benin Republic and other countries’ capitals. headtopics.com

Also, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) noted that trade barriers not only disrupt seamless flow of goods but also pose a direct threat to regional integration endeavours. Confirming the obstacles on Lagos -Abidjan corridor, the principal trade advisor, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Justin Bayili, said delays occasioned by checkpoints were militating against trade facilitation.“Two months ago we took a trip from Mile 2 to Badagry and experienced 57 checkpoints. This delayed goods and thus made the goods costly for the business community,” he said.

“What we need to note is that we need the political will to let President Bola Tinubu know that in-view of the fact that Customs has removed illegal checkpoints on trade corridors, the Police are yet to comply and do same. All we need is people who can take the bull by the horn to make trade seamless. headtopics.com

He lamented that the association has engaged government at all levels in furtherance to tackling the illegalities along the Lagos Abidjan corridor.

