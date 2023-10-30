Fed Govt set to improve healthcare

Alausa hailed services provided by the facility, saying: “I’m impressed, this hospital compares to best hospitals in the world. FMC, Ebute Meta, is providing amazing services at subsidised rate. I commend the management and staff for their efforts”.

Managing Director, Dr. Adedamola Dada said the visit is timely as he has identified their weaknesses and challenges. “Dr. Alausa has seen the challenges we are facing’’ and this will enable him to determine where his office can assist; he said the facility lacks adequate human power.

“We havecompleted infrastructure but no manpower (human resources).There has been challenges in retaining work force.”“It has affected our capacity in terms of the number of patients we can handle. I’m excited at the solutions the minister is profounding and steps he’s planning to take so we can deliver better in the new agenda of Mr President”, he said This was the thrust of University of Lagos College of Medicine’s 61st Founders Day Lecture and 17th edition of Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas. headtopics.com

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said digital health is a broad, multidisciplinary aspect that refers to use of information and communications technologies in medicine and others to manage illness and promote wellness.

University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice Chancellor, Prof Folashade Ogunsola, described Thomas as loving and generous. Provost, Prof. David Adewale Oke, noted the college has laid a track record of its mandate of teaching, research and service. headtopics.com

“It is up to us to uphold HOT’s legacy and continue to build, lead, advance and improve our community making it different from the one our founding fathers inhabited nearly 60 years ago.”

Fed Govt set to convert over one million vehicles to CNG by 2027The Nation Newspaper Fed Govt set to convert over one million vehicles to CNG by 2027 Read more ⮕

Iyaloja monie launch: Fed Govt begins sensitisation in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper Iyaloja monie launch: Fed Govt begins sensitisation in Abuja Read more ⮕

I fed, housed you when homeless, Davido tells Dammy KraneCelebrity singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has broken silence over recent debt allegations from various people, particularly colleague... Read more ⮕

Federal Govt Wants Immediate Resolution Of Israel, Hamas ConflictThe Federal Government has reiterated the need for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in the ongoing Gaza Read more ⮕

Kaduna govt reports 500 GBV cases to national dashboard“But as of the end of September, Kaduna State is among the leading states in terms of reporting of GBV cases.' Read more ⮕

Imo Govt Revokes Properties Appropriated By OkorochaThe Imo State government has revoked over 200 properties appropriated by former governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration in the state. Read more ⮕