Iyaloja monie launch: Fed Govt begins sensitisation in Abuja

Ahead of next month’s launch of a scheme to lift 1.5 million Nigerians out of multi-dimensional poverty in one year, the federal government has begun sensitising petty traders, widows, the poor and vulnerable in some rural areas of the
Christened “The Iyaloja Market Fund”, Phase 1 of the scheme involves the disbursement of a non-interest loan of N50,000 to market traders, selected from 109 markets across every senatorial zone in the country.
Zubair said the sensitisation follows President Bola Tinubu’s target of reaching no fewer than half the number of poor and vulnerable individuals across the country by October next year, in line with his eight-point agenda which has poverty eradication as a priority. headtopics.com
The chief driver of the poverty eradication agenda, he added, “is the ministry saddled with the responsibility of renewing the hopes of Nigerians daily in their millions.”Zubair said: “Residents of the Ushafa community in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, and many other suburbs played host to the Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, as she engaged market women and petty traders ahead of the launch of the IYALOJA MONIE next month.
Zubair quoted Edu as saying “President Tinubu truly means well for the country and had promised to remove Nigerians from multi-dimensional poverty and humanitarian crises. Presently he is matching words with action.” headtopics.com
He added: “Also, at a community engagement attended by the community’s traditional rulers, youths, women, the aged, petty traders, and physically challenged persons, food, and non-food items were distributed to poor and vulnerable households as part of her birthday celebrations.