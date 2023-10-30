HEAD TOPICS

Taraba Boat Mishap: 15 Bodies Recovered, Others Missing

 / Source: LeadershipNGA

The acting chairman of Inland Water Transporters in Taraba State, Jidda Mayoreneyo, said about 15 bodies were recovered close to the scene.

Source

LeadershipNGA

While confirming the incident, the chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ardo-Kola, Alhaji Dalhatu Kawu, described it as tragic.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, SP Abdullahi Usman, said he was yet to receive a report of the incident.

