Killing Of Farmers, Threat To Food Security, Benue Govt Warns

The senior special assistant to the governor on youth mobilisation and empowerment, Moses Mkeennem, lamented the situation at a press conference in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said it was no longer news that armed herders were killing farmers who attempted to go to their farms to harvest their crops and the grazing of the victims’ farmlands by the herdsmen with their cattle.

Mkeenem therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the worsening security situation in the state and nib it in the bud to avert looming hunger and starvation in Benue and the country at large. headtopics.com

The governor’s aide said the border attacks by armed herdsmen had affected communities in Logo, Guma, Kwande, Ukum, Katsina-ala, Makurdi, Gwer-west, Agatu, Guma, Makurdi and Ogbadibo local government areas.

While congratulating Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court and as well thanking him for appointing Benue sons into key position of his cabinet, Mkeenem appealed for more appointments of Benue sons and daughters who are capable to join him in his quest to address issues bedeviling the country. headtopics.com

He called on the federal government to direct all security agencies to expedite actions and curb the security situation in the state so that farmers will commence harvesting of their crops even as he lamented that the attacks have greatly affected the youths who are the active population that engage in farming activities and businesses.

“My office and the entire youth of Benue are making a renewed and passionate appeal to herders who are still grazing on people’s farm land in the state and causing mayhem, killing people and raping our wives, mothers, and sisters to desist forthwith as this may not be condoned any longer,” he added. headtopics.com

