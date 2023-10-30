Experts rue potential reclassification of Nigerian capital market

Acting Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji (right) with the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) resident representative in Nigeria, Lealem Dinku, during a visit to Adedeji at the Revenue House in Abuja.The hope of return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to Nigeria’s market may not materialise anytime soon following MSCI’s potential reclassification of Nigerian indexes from the frontier to standalone market, experts have warned.

The analysts argued that the development is exacerbated by a slow reform programme, which has damped foreign sentiments. “Consequently, barring any significant FX inflows or convincing action by the policymakers to turn the tide, we expect the exchange rate pressures to linger in the short term.

Also, Comercio Partners Research said the FX market has continued to grapple with liquidity issues, resulting in further naira devaluation. This comes as the naira regained some lost ground at both the official and parallel markets last week. headtopics.com

Experts said the market may be stable in the coming days as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is said to have started a clampdown on banks hoarding the hard currencies. According to him, the sale of crude oil to local refineries should also be done in naira as a deliberate effort to stem the demand for foreign currencies and firm up naira.

“Face the reality that unified exchange rates (not any different than floating the naira) is a poor policy choice for a structurally defective and weak economy like ours,” he added. On the equities market last week, the financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 958.1 million shares valued at N14.4 billion traded in 13,270 deals, thus contributing 66.26 per cent to the total equities turnover volume. headtopics.com

Consequently, a total turnover of 1.4 billion shares worth N25.418 billion was recorded in 28,933 deals by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.5 billion units valued at N24.3 billion that was exchanged hands in 29,298 deals in October.

