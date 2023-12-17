Road Construction in Osun State Raises Concerns

A total of N229.5 million was allocated for the construction of the road in the 2022 Appropriation Act in a manner that has been questioned by experts.Boluwatife Ekanem, a mother of three, runs a small shop at Irebami, in Ile-Ife, Osun State. But she had not opened her shop for many months when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter met her in August. A road that passes through the area had attracted her and many other small retail businesses into the area.

But as the road collapsed, patronage gradually dried up for the businesses.The three-minute video, with a song rendered in Yoruba language playing in the background, captures stages of construction work on the road, beginning from the installation of the drainage earlier that year.Mr Ajilesoro, who was seeking re-election in the 2023 general election, promised that work on the 1.5-kilometre road would soon be completed and the agony of the residents of the area and other users of the road would end. Mrs Ekanem and many other users of the road praised the lawmake





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister of Works and Housing Clarifies Stand on Use of Asphalt or Concrete in Road ConstructionThe Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated that there is no controversy over the use of asphalt or concrete in the construction of federal roads. He emphasized that the choice of concrete technology is based on professional knowledge and understanding of various factors. Fashola made this clarification during a courtesy visit by the President of the Nigeria Society of Engineers.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Edo State Governor aims to make state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hubThe Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration's focus is to make the state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hub. He made this announcement during a panel session at the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) 2.0, held in Benin City. The governor emphasized the government's role in supporting the film industry and stimulating its growth in the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Niger State Governor reveals how he chased Boko Haram leaders out of the stateFormer Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, shares his experience of chasing Boko Haram leaders out of the state during his first term. He emphasizes the importance of proper planning and budgeting to address security challenges and improve the country's socio-economic situation.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-cited and reliable.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerian Bar Association Rejects Suspension of Chief JudgeThe Nation Newspaper SundayHeadlines 19th November, 2023 1. Showdown in Osun as NBA rejects Adeleke’s Acting CJ - 2. Ganduje: Mistake we used to nail Kwankwaso, Yusuf - 3. Fed Govt launches release of 4,068 inmates - 4. 60 feared killed in Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters Borno clash - 5. Ben Shapiro and the quest to exterminate Palestinian people -

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Multiple Road Traffic Crashes with FatalitiesMultiple road traffic crashes occurred on November 13 and 14, 2023, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. The causes of the crashes were fatigue, loss of control, and speed. The incidents took place on the Zaria Kano road, Kankia-Kano road, and Nukunya-Mararaba road.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »