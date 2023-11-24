Minister of Works and Housing Clarifies Stand on Use of Asphalt or Concrete in Road Construction

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated that there is no controversy over the use of asphalt or concrete in the construction of federal roads. He emphasized that the choice of concrete technology is based on professional knowledge and understanding of various factors. Fashola made this clarification during a courtesy visit by the President of the Nigeria Society of Engineers.





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister of Works and Minister of Steel Development to Collaborate on Road Infrastructure DevelopmentMinister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi and the Hon Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu have resolved to synergize and strategize in tapping into the opportunities in Ajaokuta Steel Plant for the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Fed govt needs N18.6tr to fix roads in four years – Works Minister, UmahiThe minister of works, Dave Umahi, has said N18.6 trillion is needed to address issues affecting the road sector in the next four years. Umahi made the claim on Wednesday, before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation while defending the N300 billion for the ministry from the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

FG mulls plan to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge rehabilitationThe Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, says the government needs to import construction equipment worth €1.2 million to carry out rehabilitation works on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Three-month repair works begin on Third Mainland WednesdayComprehensive works involving resurfacing and lighting of the Third Mainland Bridge will begin on Wednesday, November 1

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

FG begins three-month repair works on Third Mainland on WednesdayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Tinubu Charges Housing Agencies On Innovation, SynergyPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged all housing institutions and agencies in the country to be innovative and collective in their quest to deliver on the

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »