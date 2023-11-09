Courts Restoring Seats to APC That Voters Rejected

The story is clear, the courts are restoring to APC, seats that the voters have voted them out of. It is a dangerous place for Nigerian democracy to find itself. In the past week, the appellate court has sacked three governors that INEC declared as winners in the March poll. All the three sacked governors are in opposition parties.

They are: In Kano, Abba Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), with the declaration of his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Nasir Gawuna, as the winner of the poll. In Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), with the declararion of the poll as inconclusive about eight months later. The revelations in the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the Kano governorship race is the clearest indication that politics, rather than law, is determining judicial outcomes on election litigation in the country at the momen





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bayelsa Poll: APC hails court verdict restoring Sylva on ballotA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

NASS Seats: Imo LP, PDP Urge Appeal Court, NJC To Save Them From Imo APCMembers of the Labour Party (LP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State have pleaded with the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Imo NASS Seats: Lawyers Accuse Uzodimma Of Sponsoring Petition By APC Chieftain Against Appeal CourtA group of human rights lawyers have pointed accusing fingers at Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Why APC is yet to conduct primaries to fill vacant legislative seatsThe Nation Newspaper Why APC is yet to conduct primaries to fill vacant legislative seats - Argungu

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

JUST IN: Sylva Remains APC Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate – APC InsistsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Kogi ADC chairman, three senatorial chairmen, Assembly member declare for APC's Ododo supporters to APCThe ADC chieftains and members, on Friday, collapsed their entire structure into the APC and endorsed the party's candidate, Usman Ododo, for the November 11

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »