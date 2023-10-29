FG begins three-month repair works on Third Mainland on Wednesday

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that comprehensive works involving resurfacing and lighting of the Third Mainland Bridge will begin on Wednesday November 1.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made this known after the inspection of under decks of some bridges in Lagos Island. This proposed three-month maintenance job is the first phase of the comprehensive repair works meant to secure the integrity as well as the aesthetics of the upper deck of the bridge.

Under the bridges inspected include the third mainland bridge, Carter, Independence bridge and Shoreline Protection at Marina, as well as Iganmu and Marine Beach Bridges. Umahi explained that the maintenance of the aesthetics of the third mainland bridge would include replacement of the railings, installation of solar – powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal security of the bridge. headtopics.com

The Minister assured that the period for repair work would be without discomfort to motorists, as it will take place only between midnight and 4am and only weekends. Mr Umahi stated that there would be the engagement of more than one contractor due to the emergency nature of the work which will end in Phase Four, that will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers and pile caps.

Minister of Works was accompanied by the Director Bridges, Mr Omotayo Awosanya, Director Highways, Southwest, Mr Adedamola Kuti, Controller Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha and contractors.

