Supreme Court judgment fallout: LP Chairman, Abure, sacks aides

In what appears to be a direct fallout of the Supreme Court judgment affirming the election of President Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, has sacked five of his key political aides.

The termination of appointments was contained in a statement signed by National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, in Abuja, yesterday. The statement read, “The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has approved the termination of appointments of some of his aides with immediate effect.

“He noted that all appointments that were related to campaigns have been formally dissolved. The effected appointees include:Engineer Balami Isaac David Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization, Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations, Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT. headtopics.com

