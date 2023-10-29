Third Mainland Bridge: Comprehensive rehabilitation begins November 1

, on Saturday said comprehensive rehabilitation of the 11.8-kilometer Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos would begin on Nov. 1 for three months. Umahi said this during an inspection of the under deck, lagoon sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, and other bridges.
Umahi also inspected the deteriorating Marina shoreline, the failing portions of the Five Cowries Bridge located inside Zone Two Police Headquarters in Onikan, Ijora Bridge, and Marina Bridge in Apapa.
He said he carried out an inspection of the top surface of the bridge on Friday before embarking on an inspection of the Lagoon portions. The minister explained that patching various sections of the top surface of the bridge had led to undulating surfacing, which was not healthy for its safety, hence the need to remove and relay the entire asphaltic covering. headtopics.com
He added that more than one contractor would be engaged due to the emergency nature of the work, which would end in Phase Four; which will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers, and pile caps.
“Marina shoreline is gone,” he said. The minister warned that henceforth a 10-year maintenance responsibility would be attached to projects for contractors to bear repair costs within the period if the road failed. headtopics.com
Recall that the Third Mainland Bridge was earlier closed for 24-hour repairs from midnight on Oct. 21 to midnight on Oct. 22 for emergency resurfacing of some bad portions.