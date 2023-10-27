Hoopers dismantle Delta Force for third straight win

made it three consecutive wins after an 89-58 demolition of their south-south rivals, Delta Force at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stephen

Bolaji Emilagba (17), Michael Oriakhi (17) and Mustapha Oyebanji (16) all finished in double figures for the KingsMen. Delta Force started with a 6-0 run at the start of the game before Hoopers dropped four 3s including back to back 3s by Oriakhi to lead by 13 at the end of the first quarter.

The Asaba based team got back in the second, outscored the Hoopers 24-20 to cut the deficit to 9 at the break.Play was halted for 10 minutes as a result of an altercation which ensued between two opposing players as well as a disagreement between some officials of Delta Force. On resumption, Rivers Hoopers ensured they maintained their momentum at both ends of the floor. headtopics.com

The KingsMen were ruthless from the deep, scoring 13 three-pointers in the game, more than the last two games. They also shot 9/16 from the free throw line.“I was not surprised at all. Delta State and Rivers State are rivals in sports. The rivalry has always been there I expected it, so I came prepared for it.”The game which was filled with so much emotion had one of Delta Force players (Faruk) charged for violent conduct on Nwaiwu.

Nwaiwu continued: ”I didn’t react to what happened, I just had to swallow it because I knew it was bound to happen. The goal was to win so I had to keep my head in the game so we could achieve our goal for today.” headtopics.com

”We see it as a warm up game ahead of the tougher challenge ahead of us . We are just getting started and beginning to blend better and we will move on from there, Nwaiwu added.”The feeling is the same, it’s not new. We have been here before, winning is our culture so we are used to it and I am happy we are winning.Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Delta Govt approves N714.4bn for 2024 budgetTHE Delta State Government Wednesday approved a budget proposal of N714.4 billion for the 2024 fiscal year. Read more ⮕

Delta Assembly pledges to accelerate devt in oil-producing communitiesThe Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Delta State Oil-Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has pledged to accelerate infrastructural development in oil and gas-bearing communities across the state. Read more ⮕

How Abducted Delta Headmaster Was RescuedChairman of Ethiope West local government area of Delta State, Hon Oghenedoro Owoso, in company of security operatives, have rescued a kidnapped headteacher. Read more ⮕

BOWFT: Heartland, Delta Queens shineThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Tax Evasion: Delta Govt Drags Hoteliers, Event Centers To CourtDelta state government has sought legal actions against hotels, lounges, and clubs that have failed to obtain or renew their operational licenses in the state. Read more ⮕

Delta Police arrest 26-year-old man for allegedly murdering girlfriendA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕