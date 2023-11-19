Nigerian Bar Association Rejects Suspension of Chief Judge

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has kicked against the suspension of the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo by The Nation recalled that the Osun State House of Assembly on Thursday recommended suspension of the CJ after which Adeleke approved the recommendation and directed that Justice Yinka Afolabi be sworn in to acting capacity.

However, the NBA through its National Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal in a statement, yesterday morning, said it would not recognize anyone as Acting CJ. The association described the action of the state government as illegal, breach of rule of law and assault against the judiciary coming from a democratically elected governor. He noted that “The action of the State Government is an abuse of the rule of law and a desecration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). The statement reads: “In very vivid terms, the actions of Governor Adeleke and the Osun State House of Assembly are unwarranted assault on the Judiciary and aimed at intimidatio





🏆 6. TheNationNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Bar Association Rejects Governor's Appointment of Acting Chief JudgeThe Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has stated that it will not recognize the appointment of Olayinka Afolabi as the Acting Chief Judge by the governor. The NBA argues that this action goes against the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Breast cancer not demonic – Nigerian Medical AssociationThe Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has said breast cancer is not demonic. The Chairman of the Cross River chapter of the association, Dr Felix Archibong, said breast cancer is a medical issue that can be treated physically.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Galadima emerges Chairman as Nasarawa State Football Association gets new boardA new leadership board for the Nasarawa State Football Association has been elected, with Usman Salisu Galadima, popularly known as 'Basira,' emerging as the board's Chairman. The election results were announced by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Barr.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Cancer association holds Abuja’s awareness walkThe Nation Newspaper Cancer association holds Abuja's awareness walk

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Freedom of association in labour and employment relationships in NigeriaNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Association Offers Free Medical Treatment To 500 Abuja ResidentsOver 500 residents of Paze village in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the FCT have benefited from a free medical outreach by the National Association of Seadogs

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »