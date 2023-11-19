Minister of Women Affairs Sues Enugu Couple for Sexual Defilement of Daughter

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Ohanenye, has instituted a suit against Enugu-based couple, Mr. Ifeanyi Enwelum and Mrs Christabel Enwelum, for alleged fundamental right breach and sexual defilement of their nine-year-old daughter. The suit seeks for the ministry to take custody of the nine-year-old and for the couple to pay N10m damages among others.





🏆 1. GuardianNigeria » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign Affairs Minister, stakeholders, set four-year strategic vision to reposition ministryThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, is no doubt working assiduously towards achieving the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister confirms explosion at High Commission in AbujaMélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has confirmed the explosion that rocked her country’s High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

I have passion for championing youth affairs — MinisterA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Blame Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar for starvation of missions, embassiesThe Dean of Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Nwannebuike Ominyi has said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be held responsible for the continued starvation of missions and embassies.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar, diplomats in cold war over return dateNigerian Ambassadors and High Commissioners in various Foreign Missions appear to be on a collision course with the Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusufu Tuggar over the return date for the recalled diplomats. DAILY POST reports that there has been conflicting information on the return date of the recalled diplomats.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Minister of State for Police Affairs Commits to Implementing President's Directive on Police WithdrawalThe Minister of State for Police Affairs, Ms Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, expresses commitment to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties. She made the commitment during a two-day retreat for the directorate cadre in Abuja.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »