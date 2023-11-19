Nigerian Waters Free from Piracy Attacks for Almost Two Years

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has revealed that for almost two years now, Nigerian waters has been free from piracy attacks, thereby easing seaborne trade along the route. Jamoh attributed the feat to the collaboration between his agency and the Nigerian Navy, maintaining that it has played a key role in maritime security in the once troubled waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

The NIMASA DG stated this when he received the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hasssan and a delegation of senior naval officers in Lagos, Nigeri





🏆 1. GuardianNigeria » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Subsidy Removal: Reps reject motion to make WAEC, NECO, JAMB, others free for Nigerian studentsThe motion sought to urge the Ministry of Education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to enable the common man have a direct benefit of fuel subsidy removal palliatives.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

– Nigerian lawmakers reject motion to make WAEC, UTME freeThe House of Representatives has rejected a motion that sought to compel the federal government to make the 2023/2024 secondary school examination free for all Nigerians. The motion, moved by Anamero Dekeri, called on the federal government to make WAEC, NECO and JAMB free for this academic session, but the lawmakers kicked against it.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NIMASA, Pauli plan to harness opportunities in blue economyThe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has met with Professor Gunter Pauli to discuss possibilities in Nigeria’s blue economy.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NIMASA warns of threat Biofouling poses to Nigeria’s Blue economyA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Foreign Aqautic Species, Threat To Blue Economy –NIMASAThe transportation of harmful non-indigenous Invasive Aquatic Species (IAS), also known as, biofouling, poses a huge threat to Nigeria's transition to Blue

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Power Oil Cares for Your Heart: First-of-its-kind Medical Outreach on WatersPower Oil, Nigeria's leading vegetable oil brand, continues its unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians. Through a series of educational and basic medical outreach programs, Power Oil aims to enlighten, inform, and educate communities, particularly in areas with limited access to proper healthcare and information.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »