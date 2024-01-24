Rivers State High Court Strikes Out Suit on Presidential Peace Proclamation

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out a suit brought before it seeking an interpretation of the legal stance of the presidential peace proclamation on the political issues in the state for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The suit, which was filed by 10 representatives of Rivers indigenes, led by Anabs Sara-Igbe, as applicants, while President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Martin Amaewhule, Rivers State House of Assembly and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the respondent





