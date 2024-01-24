12 Suspected Thugs Arrested in Kano State Following Clash Between Political Parties

Kano State Police command confirmed the arrest of 12 suspected thugs in Gaya Local Council following a clash between rival political parties. No life was lost, but some persons sustained injuries and valuables were destroyed. The crisis started when an NNPP supporter mocked the opposition APC after Governor Abba Yusuf's victory. The Commissioner of Police visited the community to prevent further escalation.





PDP Crisis in Ondo State: National Working Committee Rejects Suspension of State ChairmanThe National Working Committee rejects the suspension of the State chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, stating that it is not consistent with the party's constitution and rules.

Police Arrest Kidnapper of Hotelier in Rivers StateOperatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one kidnapper, who abducted a popular hotelier in the state and received N25 million ransom.

Police Kill Three Gunmen Suspected of Murdering Officers in Anambra StateThe police in Anambra State have killed three gunmen suspected of murdering two officers escorting an Anambra-born politician. The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, provided an update on the incident and stated that the police are on a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. Two police personnel were injured during the operation but have since been treated and discharged. Additionally, a 51-year-old man who was abducted by the hoodlums was rescued.

Wanted Armed Robber and Cult Leader Neutralised by Rivers State PoliceOperatives of the Rivers State Police Command have neutralised Silas Oderereke, a wanted armed robber and leader of the Greenlanders cult in Ahoada West Local Council. Oderereke had been on the run for the past four years and was involved in a robbery operation and property vandalism. He resisted arrest and opened fire on the police, resulting in his death. Two other cult leaders managed to escape.

Police arrest officers caught assaulting and extorting lady in Ogun StateThe Ogun State Police has arrested officers caught in a viral video assaulting and extorting a 24-year-old lady, Soyemi Funmilola, at a checkpoint in Ijagun Junction, near Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode.

Member of kidnapping and child trafficking gang arrested in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested one Tayo Adeleke, a member of a kidnapping and child trafficking gang operating in the state. According to the police, Adeleke and his team specialised in kidnapping children and selling them in neighbouring Benin Republic. The Guardian learnt that Adeleke is currently undergoing interrogation, following the latest attempt he made with two other men, now at large, to steal children at Omu Pempe community, in Obafemi-Owode Local Council of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

