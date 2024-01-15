Wanted Armed Robber and Cult Leader Neutralised by Rivers State Police

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have neutralised Silas Oderereke, a wanted armed robber and leader of the Greenlanders cult in Ahoada West Local Council. Spokesperson for the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said Oderereke, also known as ‘General,’ had been on the run for the past four years. She said: “On January 11, the police received information about his gang’s robbery operation, which also involved vandalising the property of the late monarch, Eze Robinson O. Robinson.

Responding swiftly, the police chased the criminals out of town. The suspect’s reign of terror came to an end when he resisted arrest and opened fire on the police, resulting in his death. One other member of his gang also opened fire on the police team, leading to an exchange of gunfire.” Iringe-Koko said two other cult leaders, Danger-boy and 2-Man, who frequently collaborated with Oderereke, managed to escape





