Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie Embraces Pulpit Duties, Launches True Salvation Ministry

Several Nollywood actors have embraced pulpit duties despite the diverse and sometimes unconventional characters they portrayed on screen; Yul has just joined the list., on his official Facebook page, revealed that the ministry’s name is ‘True Salvation Ministry’ (TSM), which would be held on Sundays on the actor’s YouTube Channels. He wrote, “It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in and be transformed.

”In November 2022, Yul disclosed this in a YouTube video, revealing that his calling to minister to God happened many years ago, but he felt it was not the right time.He also revealed that he realised that God made him successful so he could use the fame to promote the gospel and touch lives. He said, “I have a calling to serve God and be his minister of God. I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to preach the word of God through action. I had this call a long time ago, actually, many years ago.” “But I always felt the time had not come or the timing wasn’t right. But now, it’s very stron





