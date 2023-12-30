Political Crisis in Rivers State Continues Despite Peace Resolutions

There seems to be no end to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, as parties involved in the face-off are struggling to implement the peace resolutions handed down to them by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had last week withdrawn the impeachment notice served on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, as part of the resolutions reached during a peace meeting initiated by Tinubu. As part of the resolution, the governor released the withheld November and December salaries as well as other benefits of the 27 lawmakers. However, none of the parties involved in the crisis has taken any further step towards implementing other aspects of the resolution.has not withdrawn the suit he instituted against the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, which is before a Rivers State High Court sitting at Isiokp





Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state.

Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum Rejects Tinubu's Directives on Rivers State CrisisThe Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum (RELF) has rejected the resolutions and directives issued by President Bola Tinubu regarding the political crisis in Rivers State, stating that they cannot override existing court orders and are in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

Political Crisis in Rivers State Continues Despite Peace PactThe political crisis in Rivers State appears far from over. Governor Siminalayi Fubara expresses commitment to peace, but doubts arise over the signing of the resolution. Tension and anxiety remain high in the state.

Unity House Foundation Leader Urges Against Ethnic Undertones in Rivers State CrisisKingsley Wenenda Wali, the national leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF), has called for unity and resistance against ethnic undertones in the unfolding political crisis in Rivers State. Wali emphasized that all ethnic communities in Rivers have suffered from violence and bad governance, and urged the people to rise against divisive forces.

Rivers Elders Forum Rejects President's Peace ProclamationThe Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum expresses doubt about the effectiveness of the President's Peace Proclamation in resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.

Group Demands Reversal of Restraining Order Against Rivers State GovernorA group, Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ), has demanded the reversal of a restraining order by a Federal High Court in Abuja against the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. The group claims that the order reveals interference in the governance of Rivers State.

