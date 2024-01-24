Rivers State 2024 Budget Presentation and Passage Voided by Federal High Court

The presentation and passage of the Rivers State 2024 Budget by four-member Ehie Edison-led House of Assembly was, yesterday, described as an aberration. It was, therefore, voided and set aside by a Federal High Court, Abuja, on ground of illegality and unconstitutionality.

In the amended originating summons filed on December 11, 2023, the plaintiffs sued the National Assembly, Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Senate Majority Leader and Senate Minority Leader as the 1st to the 5th defendants, respectively. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Deputy Speaker, House Majority Leader, House Minority Leader and Clerk to the National Assembly were also sued as the 6th to the 10th defendants, respectively





