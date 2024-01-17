President Tinubu Declares Non-Interference Policy to Promote Democracy

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, stunned guests when he declared that, like his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari, he has adopted a non-interference policy to promote democracy in the country.

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo(left); President Bola Tinubu; ex-President Muhamadu Buhari; his wife, Aisha and one-time Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, during presentation of the book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 -2023)’, authored by erstwhile presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja…yesterday. President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, stunned guests when he declared that, like his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari, he has adopted a non-interference policy to promote democracy in the country. At the official launch of two books, including one titled, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023), authored by former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said as a democrat responsible for nation building, he has decided to emulate his predecesso





