Benue lawmakers call for President Tinubu's intervention in APC crisis

The Benue lawmakers accused Mr Alia of marginalising APC members and also acting “dictatorial” in the running of the state. The caucus, led by Titus Zam, the senator representing Benue North-west, made the call during a press briefing at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The lawmakers who attended the briefing were Emmanuel Udende, the Senator representing Benue North-east; members of the House of Representatives Dickson Tarkighir, Makurdi/Guma Federal; Philip Agbese, Ado/Ogbadibo, Okpoku; Terseer Ugbor, Kwande/Ushongo; Austin Achado, Gwer-East/Gwer-West; Sekav Iyortyom, Buruku and Sesoo Ikpagher, Konshisha/ Vandeikya. The lawmakers claimed to be loyal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume. Mr Zam, flanked by members of the caucus, accused the governor of marginalising the members of the ruling party in the state. He claimed that the governor has been acting “dictatorial” in the running of the state





