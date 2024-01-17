Speaker of the House of Representatives Receives Encouragement from Kaduna Political Leaders

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has revealed that he received encouragement to contest for the Speaker position from political leaders in his home state of Kaduna, including Governor Uba Sani and former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. He disclosed that the trio of Sani, El-rufai and the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, encouraged him to contest for Speaker long before the 2023 general elections.

The Speaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, said this when he received Sani and a delegation of Kaduna State at his office in Abuja on Wednesday.“It is indeed gratifying that in the first month of the Year 2024, we are receiving a very important visitor – a visitor that is coming from my own dear state and coming for the very first time to pay a courtesy visit to me in my office. I am really delighted. I am very honoured, Your Excellency, and I will remain indebted for this.“It may amaze a lot of people if I tell you (that) my governor and the honourable minister have been very supportive of my aspiration from Day





