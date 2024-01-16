President Tinubu: Buhari has not interfered in my administration

President Bola Tinubu stated that former President Buhari has not interfered in his administration since leaving office. Tinubu also mentioned that Buhari has not nominated anyone for a government appointment. This was said at the book launch of 'Working With Buhari' written by Femi Adesina.





