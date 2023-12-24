President Tinubu Taking Measures to Address Challenges of Bold Reforms

President Bola Tinubu is already taking measures to address the challenges brought about by the bold reforms introduced by the administration in all sectors of the economy. Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, adding that more such measures would be taken in 2024.

He said Tinubu had never shied away from acknowledging the temporary pains triggered by the reforms, stressing that proactive measures would continue to be taken. ‘’Many of these measures are already being taken and, in the New Year, we expect the silver linings, that are at present understated, to blossom into rays of sunshine to be experienced by all Nigerians. ‘’The removal of fuel subsidy and the move to merge foreign exchange rates, two headline reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration since late May, caused problems such as high fuel prices and the depreciation of the Naira, two monstrosities which combined to cause a general spike in costs of services and goods,’’ Onanuga said note





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister Wike Denies Contesting Against President Tinubu in 2027Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has denied rumors of contesting against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Wike expressed his commitment to Tinubu's administration and emphasized the importance of good character in politics.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

President Tinubu Approves Appointment of Eight New Permanent SecretariesPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. The new appointments, according to the President, follow the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu Intervenes in Ondo State Political CrisisPresident Bola Tinubu has intervened in the political crisis in Ondo State, urging opposing parties to embrace peace and restore stability. Governor Akeredolu and Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa will retain their positions.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

President Tinubu Orders Rehabilitation of Nigerian RoadsPresident Tinubu is aware of the state of the Nigerian road infrastructure which he inherited on May 29, 2023, saying that he has directed that rehabilitation work commence immediately on the roads for easier and smoother movement of men and goods to save quality man hour lost to the poor state of the roads.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

President Tinubu Promises to Devolve More Powers to State and Local GovernmentsPresident Bola Tinubu has promised to devolve more powers to the state and local governments as part of the campaign promises enunciated in his “Renewed Hope Agenda.” He plans to ask the RMAFC to review the revenue allocation formula to recalibrate the division of funds among the three tiers of government.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu Demonstrates Commitment to Nigeria's Prosperity Through Foreign PolicyMinister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has said that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated his seriousness about charting a sustainable course for Nigeria’s prosperity, using the tool of foreign policy and engagement. Speaking on the gains of President Tinubu’s recent trips to the Middle East and Germany, the minister stated the President seized the occasions to highlight two very important messages, which he has always stressed in his engagements with foreign governments and businesses: the bold economic reform in the areas of petrol subsidy and foreign exchange management and the fact that, under his watch, Nigeria is fully open for business and investment, and will do everything to protect the sanctity of all domestic and foreign investment. Idris said: “These are two of the key planks upon which the lasting social and economic prosperity of Nigeria will be built

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »