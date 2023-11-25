Minister Wike Denies Contesting Against President Tinubu in 2027

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given the lie to insinuations suggesting that he would contest against his boss, President Bola Tinubu, in the 2027 presidential election. The former Rivers State governor vowed that having worked for the emergence of Tinubu as president, and having been made minister of the FCT, nothing would make him contest against his principal in 2027.

The minister who spoke on a live television programme in Abuja yesterday also said good character should never be compromised on the altar of politics. Wike reiterated his commitment to the success of the Tinubu administration, even as he explained that the quest for justice was the key reason he and the G5 group of governors supported the presidential ambition of Tinubu. He stated: “Tinubu made me the FCT minister and I won’t allow anybody to crumble our political structure. No! Tinubu made me minister; people do not understand. I have character. “What will happen in 2027? I stood and I said I am not going to support injustic





