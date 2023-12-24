Complaints about the hardship caused by security operatives on roads

I'm still surprised why the governors of Enugu and Anambra States have not addressed the hardship security operatives are causing on our roads. How can you have all these checkpoints just from Awka to Enugu? 'What is most worrisome is that these people are not doing anything related to security. They just block the road and cause traffic snarls everywhere. They only remember to search you if the boys working for them ask you to give money and you refuse.

Sometimes, they just sit down under the shade, while those local boys harass drivers and park anyone who refuses to give money. 'My greatest unhappiness is about those boys. Because they are running errands for military men, if they look at you and feel you are not obeying them, they just park you. Very saucy people.' The above is the complaint of Mr Kelechi Okoro, a driver with one of the transport companies. His complaint was about the difficulty drivers face in the zone because of the heavy presence of military and police operative





