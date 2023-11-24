Former General Officer Commanding 83 Division, Enugu, Major General Yohanna Kure Passes Away

Former General Officer Commanding 83 Division, Enugu, Major General Yohanna Kure has passed on at age 84. Late General Yohanna Yerima Kure was a Retired Officer of the Nigerian Army. He was a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council between 1985 and 1987, at the onset of Ibrahim Babangida's Administration and was a member of the Supreme Military Council of Nigeria from 1983 to 1985 during Buhari’s military government.

Kure was a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu and the 2 Mechanized Division, Ibadan and also Director Army Special Duties and Plans. Upon his voluntary retirement in 1990, He was appointed Minister of Culture and Social Welfare and Minister of Sports and Youth Developmen





