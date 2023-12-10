NDLEA intercepts 12 consignments of cocaine at Enugu airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said its operatives on Saturday intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine belonging to members of a drug trafficking organisation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu.

According to the NDLEA, a businessman, Augustine Justine Emeka, 44, who claimed he deals in copper wire, was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an Ethiopia Airlines plane with the 12 consignments, consisting of 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6 kilograms. The agency said the suspect, during a preliminary interview, admitted the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in the country. Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy, disclosed this on Sunday. Babafemi said the agency, in a related development, arrested a fleeing suspect, Onyejiuwa Prince Ifeanyi, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, 8th Decembe





