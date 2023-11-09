Governor Inaugurates Water Schemes to End Water Scarcity in Enugu State

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State inaugurated the Ninth Mile Water Scheme to end water scarcity in the state. Another water scheme, Oji River Water Scheme, was also built to ensure adequate water supply. The governor fulfilled his campaign promise to end water scarcity within 180 days.





