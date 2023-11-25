President Tinubu Approves Appointment of Eight New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. The new appointments, according to the President, follow the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Those appointed are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba, Bako Deborah Odoh, Omachi Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Dunoma Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Agbo.
A statement issued by his Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, quoted President Tinubu as charging the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, to deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalise service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the interest of the Nigerian peopl
