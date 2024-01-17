President Tinubu pledges to resolve challenges faced by President Buhari

President Bola Tinubu pledges to resolve any unresolved challenges faced by President Buhari during his eight years in office. Tinubu made this statement at the book launch of 'Working with Buhari' and 'Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy' in Abuja.





President Bola Tinubu stated that former President Buhari has not interfered in his administration since leaving office. Tinubu also mentioned that Buhari has not nominated anyone for a government appointment. This was said at the book launch of 'Working With Buhari' written by Femi Adesina.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state have called for President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the party crisis. The lawmakers accused the governor of marginalising APC members and acting in a dictatorial manner.

President Bola Tinubu is already taking measures to address the challenges brought about by the bold reforms introduced by the administration in all sectors of the economy.

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerian citizens of his administration's commitment to alleviating their hardships amid ongoing economic reforms. Tinubu acknowledges the difficulties brought by necessary reforms and promises to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their distinct Igbo chieftaincy titles. Both leaders received separate traditional titles during the 32nd Ukpo Ofala celebration hosted by His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr. Robert Chukwudilim Eze (Okofia VI), Igwe Ukpo, and Clan Head of Dunuokofia Ancient Kingdom in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra State.

About seven months into the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the gruesome murder of over a hundred people in Plateau State put into question the president's promises on security. Despite appointing civilians to key positions in the military sector, the killings have not stopped.

