President Tinubu and VP Shettima Honored with Igbo Chieftaincy Titles

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their distinct Igbo chieftaincy titles. Both leaders received separate traditional titles during the 32nd Ukpo Ofala celebration hosted by His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr. Robert Chukwudilim Eze (Okofia VI), Igwe Ukpo, and Clan Head of Dunuokofia Ancient Kingdom in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra State.

President Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, was honoured with the chieftaincy title “Eze Udo of Igbo Land,” signifying “King of Peace in Igbo Land.” Meanwhile, Shettima was also adorned with the title “Enyi Ndigbo,” translating to “A friend of Igbo people.” Kalu, present at the conferment ceremony alongside Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze, and other distinguished figures, expressed his joy at the developmen





