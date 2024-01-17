EFCC investigator reveals government officials' involvement in $9.6 billion scam

Mr. Umar Babangida, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), revealed how top government officials aided Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd.’s directors in the alleged $9.6 billion scam against Nigeria. Babangida testified as the 2nd prosecution witness (PW2) in the ongoing trial of James Nolan, an Irish national, at a Federal High Court in Abuja. The anti-graft agency had sued Micad Project City Services Ltd. and Mr. Nolan as defendants.

Nolan, a P&ID director with British citizenship, was granted bail but later had it revoked and a bench warrant issued for his arrest for jumping bail





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Interview with General Ibrahim Badamasi BabangidaFormer military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, speaks about his childhood, military activities, and the civil war in an interview with Search FM.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

EFCC calls for legislation against unexplained wealthThe Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called for legislation against unexplained wealth, as a way of checking the criminal activities of treasury looters in the country.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

EFCC releases suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on bailThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on bail, after hours of grilling. The commission detained Edu in respect of the approval she gave for the payment of about N585 million of the ministry’s funds into the private account of a civil servant.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

EFCC Admits Lack of Evidence in Malabu OPL 245 TrialThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has conceded it has no evidence to secure the conviction of key persons and entities facing trial over the Malabu saga, four years after pushing the case to a critical stage at a High Court in Abuja.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Minister Accused of Transferring Public Funds to Private AccountNigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, is accused of requesting the transfer of N585.2 million from a public account to a private account in her ministry. The transfer violates Nigeria's Financial Regulations 2009 and is meant to prevent fraud and corruption. The funds were intended for a poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Minister Accused of Transferring Public Funds to Private AccountNigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has been accused of requesting the transfer of N585.2 million from a public account to a private account. The transfer violates Nigeria's Financial Regulations 2009 and is meant to prevent fraud and corruption. The funds were intended for a poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »