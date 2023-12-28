President Tinubu's Promises on Security Questioned as Killings Continue

About seven months into the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the gruesome murder of over a hundred people in Plateau State put into question the president’s promises on security. The assailants attacked about 20 communities in Plateau, and in the end, they left bodies and blood in their trail. The Plateau killing happened within months after the Tundun Biri incident, where the Nigerian Army bombed civilians with over 126 fatalities recorded.

DAILY POST reviews the promises President Tinubu made during his campaign and as contained in his manifesto, the Renewed Hope Agenda. One of the first actions taken by President Tinubu was the demilitarization of the entities supervising the military sector. He appointed two civilians: Abubakar Badaru and Bello Matawalle as Ministers of Defence, and appointed Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, an agency charged with coordination and intelligence gathering. Despite this, killings have not stoppe





