Nigerian Government Approves N5.1bn for Research Funding

The Nigerian government has approved N5.1 billion for the funding of 185 successful research proposals for the 2023 Grant Cycle under the TETFund National Research Fund. The approval is aimed at boosting research and development for economic and technological development in Nigeria.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stakeholders Urge Nigerian Government to Prioritise Research in Internal SecurityStakeholders in the education sector have called on the Nigerian government to prioritize research in internal security to ensure the safety of investment and protect citizens and resources. The recommendations were made at the 4th Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) Summit in Lagos.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Government Announces Free Train Rides for the MassesThe federal government has announced that all train rides across Nigeria will be free from December 21 to January 4. The announcement was made by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, during a press conference at the Presidential Villa Abuja. The government will bear 50% of the transportation cost for the masses.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Youth Launch Manifesto Urging Government Action on Socioeconomic and Environmental IssuesThe manifesto communicates a call to action from Nigerian youth to the government on key socioeconomic and environmental issues that need urgent attention in the country.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Student Appeals to Nigerian Government to Reconsider Suspension of Certificates from Benin and Togo UniversitiesUgochukwu Favour, a student from Benin Republic, appeals to Nigerian government to reconsider suspension of evaluation and accreditation of certificates from universities in Benin and Togo. He argues that punishing all students studying in Benin Republic for the actions of a single institution is unfair.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Government Exposes Illegal Tertiary Institutions on Christmas DayThe Nigerian government has identified and warned against several illegal tertiary institutions operating in the country. On Christmas Day, the government advised students not to patronize these institutions, which include the University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, University of Industry, University of Applied Sciences and Management, Blacksmith University, Volta University College, Royal University, and Atlanta University.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Undercover Reporter Urges Nigerian Government to Investigate Degrees from Benin and TogoUmar Audu, the undercover reporter who succeeded in earning a university degree from Benin Republic, in as little as six weeks, has asked the federal government to scrutinize all degrees that were issued to Nigerians from institutions in both Benin and Togo. The government has said it is investigating the alleged racketeering of degrees from Benin but said nothing about the many fake degrees that could already be in circulation in the country. It is also yet to officially speak on the extent its planned investigation will go and how it will liaise with affected universities in Benin Republic and Togo on the racketeering scandal unearthed by the undercover reporter from the Daily Nigerian Newspaper who still managed to register for the National Youth Service Corp after obtaining a degree in six weeks. This is just as a professor at the University of Lagos, Victor Ariole, has called into question, the collective punishment of a large number of universities within the African region and the thousands of students currently enrolled in them

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »