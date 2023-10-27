Ondo political crisis: Gov Akeredolu rejects Deputy, Aiyedatiwa’s apology

The governor, who reacted to the apology through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, also rejected some of the claims made in his apology and insisted that his deputy had a question to answer before the state House of Assembly. Aiyedatiwa, who blamed the ongoing crisis on desperate politicians in the state, had said he remained loyal to the governor and also denied sponsoring any protest against Akeredolu.

There has never been any time when the governor ‘persuaded’ the ‘distinguished members of Ondo State House of Assembly to embrace the political solution offered by the APC, ‘in the face of an impeachment move against’ the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa. “The governor, a senior advocate of over two decades, possesses a deep understanding of constitutional democracy.

